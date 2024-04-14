Special Olympics Wisconsin wraps up 2024 Spring Games

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than 900 athletes living with disabilities from all across Wisconsin finished off an exciting weekend of action today.



Special Olympics Wisconsin finished a successful Spring Games weekend

Event organizers praised athlete and volunteers in helping all of it come together

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Special Olympics Wisconsin tells us that the Spring Games have been hosted at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for decades, with each year being just as fun as the last.

The athletes competed hard across sports like basketball and swimming. They also showed their skills.

But most importantly, they showed the power of sports in building a community.

Senior Director of Sports for Special Olympics Wisconsin Danny Kuklinski wants people to know none of this would have been possible without the help of volunteers.

"We want to say thank you," Kuklinski says. "Thank you to UW-Oshkosh, thank you to the Oshkosh community, thank you to all the volunteers, families, spectators, and fans that came out this weekend to cheer on all our athletes. It was an extremely successful event."

Up next for Special Olympics Wisconsin? District track and field meets. For more information and to find events near you, look up Special Olympics Wisconsin online.