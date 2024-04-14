Special Olympics Wisconsin Spring Games continues through the weekend

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Around 900 athletes from around the state of Wisconsin are competing in the 2024 Special Olympics Wisconsin Spring Games over the weekend.



Athletes from all over Wisconsin are competing in basketball, swimming, and other sports

The games allow people with intellectual disabilities to participate and enjoy athletic activities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Brittany Wilson is one of the athletes participating in the games this weekend. She says it’s about more than the competition.

“People with IDD — intellectual developmental disabilities — often don’t feel included in day-to-day life. So this special inclusion initiative is designed to help us feel included.”

Wilson says she and her team, the Milwaukee Magic, came to play and win in basketball.

A sport so competitive that, according to Special Olympics Wisconsin Senior Director of Sports Nicole Christensen, they even had to hold qualifying rounds in advance of the games.

“Athletes have had to compete at qualifying events to be able to get here to this event this weekend. They’ve been working hard all season so it’s a great experience for these athletes.”

Christensen also wants everyone to know that Special Olympic athletes are the real deal.

“They are aggressive. They are competitive. They are putting forth their best effort just like any other athlete.”

And, they are just like everyone else.

"If you ever come across a Special Olympics athlete or a person with an intellectual disability, the best thing to do is to get to know them as you would any other person and they will change your life for the better."

