Snow sculptures kick off festival and 2025 sturgeon season

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — As fishermen cut into the ice on Lake Winnebago, artists cut into snow blocks in Downtown Fond Du Lac. It's part of a three-day festival kicking off the 2025 sturgeon season.



It is the Sturgeon Spectacular's 10th anniversary in Fond Du Lac.

The festival is family-centered with free activities for kids.

The snow sculpture contest runs through the weekend, with judging on Sunday.

“Snow is dramatic and big," Michael Lechtenberg says.

For Lechtenberg, snow carving is a family affair.

“My son and I have been ice sculpting for probably 18 years now," he says.

They're from the Milwaukee area and have won national titles in snow and ice sculpting.

“It makes it really rewarding when it’s meaningful for people," Lechtenberg says.

But they’re happy to return to Fond Du Lac for the Sturgeon Spectacular competition.

“We love the people here," he says.

They’re not the only family competing.

“You got to be willing to give your all to it," Rick Mergen says.

Mergen competes with his niece and nephew.

“It's very, very exciting, a lot of people will be here tomorrow," he says.

The sculptors have until Sunday to finish their pieces.

While they’re carving, families enjoy the festivities

“Sturgeon spearing is a family thing," Craig Molitor, president of the Fond Du Lac Visitors Bureau says.

Molitor started the Sturgeon Spectacular 10 years ago.

“I thought this deserves a festival," he says.

An exciting weekend for fishing and snow enthusiasts alike.

“This is what many people feel is a quote-on-quote bucket fish, you can’t do this anywhere else," Molitor says.