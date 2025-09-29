OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's a fall filled with parks improvement projects in Oshkosh, showing a growing interest from the city to improve outdoor, public spaces.



There are several parks improvement and restoration projects taking place this fall in Oshkosh.

Pickart, Stevens, Menominee and 44th Parallel Parks are among those getting attention

Some of the projects will be completed by the end of October.



Kim Bidwell and Jen Hanford come to Menominee Park every week.

"I have a one, three and five year old, so it's really nice to get out to the parks and get them some fresh air and help them get their energy out,” Hanford says.

Currently, construction is underway at the park for the Menominee Park Siewert Trail Reconstruction. The project is expected to be completed mid to late October, according to assistant parks director, Chad Dallman.

In addition to the trail reconstruction, there will be added speed bumps and crosswalks throughout the park, and more parking spots will be built near the pickle ball courts.

"The area is beautiful, it's right by the lake, you get that nice breeze,” Bidwell says.

Watch the broadcast story here:

Several parks improvement projects underway in Oshkosh

At Stevens Park, crews are creating new basketball and tennis courts. A new, ADA-compliant playground, trail lights and a new flagpole were also added to the park this year.

At Pickart Park across the city, construction of the new playground is expected to begin this week, according to Dallman. The playground is phase one of the entire Pickart Park master plan, which is expected to be completed in early November.

At 44th Parallel Park, crews are adding the finishing touches to the new pickle ball and tennis courts.

Also this week, there will be continued progress at the William Waters Plaza Amphitheater and Site restoration downtown. This project has been in the works for a few years already.

“We've appreciated all the park improvements that have been happening,” Hanford says.

As listed in the 2025 Adopted Budget booklet for the City of Oshkosh, the parks department saw a 2.9% budget increase from last year. Its total approved budget is $2,972,459.

“Parks are not just a place to recreate, they’re part of the fabric of a community,” Joe Stephenson, Oshkosh deputy mayor, says. “I think we try to be responsible with tax dollars, but it’s also understanding that we are trying to be a community of choice, and for a lot of communities out there, having a good parks system is how you become that community of choice.”

