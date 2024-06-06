'Sad for our area," Fans express concern after Oshkosh Arena files for foreclosure

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The builders of Oshkosh Arena file for foreclosure Wednesday.

Bayland Building submitted the documents to Winnebago County Court.



The arena, home of the Wisconsin Herd NBA G-League team, struggled financially under Fox Valley Pro Basketball, Inc. ownership.



Local Herd fans express concerns over the possible Herd relocation. The Herd's contract with the arena runs through 2026.

"That's very sad for our area," Oshkosh resident, Pattie Carey said.

For fans like Carey, the future of the Wisconsin Herd's home arena creates great concern.

The Herd is the G-League team for the Milwaukee Bucks.

"They filled up the stadium and it's just a tough loss for Oshkosh. We need them to stay," Carey said.

On Wednesday, Bayland Buildings submitted foreclosure documents to Winnebago County Court.

Bayland built the arena in 2017 and worked closely with arena ownership, Fox Valley Pro Basketball, Inc.

Since its opening, ownership faced many financial challenges including filing for bankruptcy in 2018.

In May, we reported that ownership is behind thousands of dollars in property tax payments.

According to court documents, ownership has not paid it's 2023 property taxes and has been consistently overdue on payments over the years.

Records include Bayland saying that ownership owes the company more than $12 million.

"I know it means a lot to the economy because I know some people affiliated with it and some of the workers over there, so they're looking forward to keeping their jobs," Oshkosh resident, Booras, said.

Even with the financial struggles, fans hope this isn't the end for the Herd in Oshkosh.

"Hopefully if someone takes it on, they have a good vision for finding other ways to be busy in bringing people in there," Oshkosh resident, Mike Malone, said

"There are people that I work with that are season ticket holders and they look forward to going to every game, I think it would be a big loss if we didn't have them here," Oshkosh resident, Frankie Malone, said.

The team's contract runs through 2026. Homes games for the herd generate roughly $5 million for the city.