Restoring history: An old plane and a familiar logo

Video shows an old plane at EAA Airventure that's been restored to its original condition while brandishing a familiar logo.

The plane's owner says the plane has been restored to honor Pepsi-Cola's history and doesn't fear trademark infringement.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"A lot of people who come by really don't know anything about airplanes, but they recognize a work of art."

It was a familiar Pepsi-Cola logo that drew my eye to this plane.

However, the owner, Garry Ackerman, states that they're not affiliated with the company.

"People think it's because we're affiliated with Pepsi-Cola when in reality it was Pepsi-Cola's VIP transport. They flew their executives around the country in it," said Ackerman.

"Surprisingly, we don't drink Pepsi."

The plane won an award at last year's Airventure, and Garry says he bought it to help restore an important part of the company's history.

"Back in the 30s, the Gullwing Stinsons were the leader-jet of the day. It was the very first Gullwing Stinson to come out of the factory," Ackerman says.

"All of the companies that owned these things put their logo on the side of the airplane. That's what Pepsi did."

But with this iconic logo on display... what about potential trademark infringement?

Ackerman says it's about history, so he's not concerned.

"That's part of why we were reaching out, to ask that question. As hard as it is to get a hold of them, I can't imagine that they'll care," said Ackerman.