'Redefine this day': Oshkosh North High School students complete 7th annual 9/11 Day of Service

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — To honor 9/11 and spread positivity, Oshkosh North High School students volunteered their time Thursday at the Tiny House Village in Oshkosh.



The Oshkosh North Communities program combines English, Social Studies and leadership credits to give students real-world experience.

Each year, Communities spends 9/11 volunteering in the community.

The school's efforts are a part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance movement.

In every weed pulled and sidewalk cleared, Oshkosh North High School students are thinking of something bigger than themselves.

"We made a difference in peoples lives," Sammie Leib, an Oshkosh North student, said.

They're doing landscaping, but to them, it's more than that.

“Being able to turn something that was such a horrific time in American history to something where it’s giving back to the community," Alexandra Pamenter, another student at Oshkosh North, said.

They’re volunteering their time at the Tiny House Village.

“It's 32 small homes just under 400 square feet, catered towards homeless families here in the community," Will Deppiesse, board president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, says.

The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is part owner of the Tiny House Village.

It's all part of the Oshkosh North High School Communities program.

“The idea is that they get English, social studies and leadership credit, and the things that they learn in the classroom is applied to make an impact out in the community," Rick Leib, Communities teacher says.

And the school's 9/11 Day of service will soon get national recognition, as they're going to be a part of a documentary next year honoring the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

“Re-difine this day and don’t let this terrorists define this day," Leib says.

At the same time, another group of students in the class were picking up trash at Asylum Point Park in Oshkosh.