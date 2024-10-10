Police escort welcomes 350 foot Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The 350 foot Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be displayed in Oshkosh Oct. 10-13, honoring service members who died in the Vietnam War.



The American Veteran Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall will be in Oshkosh Oct. 10-13.

The memorial is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC.

On Wednesday Oct. 9, a police escort helped transport the wall across Oshkosh to the Sunnyview Expo Center.

Kim Riese has seen the wall memorial two times.

“Once in Washington DC and once in Platteville," she says. "It’s one of those experiences you don’t forget.”

Now, she gets to see it in her hometown.

“I think it’s really a great opportunity for people to get to see this piece of history because it’s so unique, and it’s so moving," she says.

Like others in the community, Riese followed an escort of police vehicles, motorcycles and a Huey helicopter on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The escort transported the deconstructed wall from the EAA Museum to the Sunnyview Expo Center, where it will be displayed for the weekend.

The memorial includes over 58,000 names and is a smaller replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington DC.

“It's the largest traveling exhibit in existence," commander of the local Sons of American Legion Squadron 70, Rick Helms, says.

Helms' uncle’s name is on the wall.

“So it's always honoring him and all of the other servicemen and women that didn't make it home to their families," he says.

Helms says he hopes the memorial offers support to all veterans.

“That one individual that needs to make that connection, that they are able to come and visit, because that's what it's about."

The memorial opens to the public on Thursday at 3 p.m. and is open 24 hours a day until Sunday at noon. It is free to visit.

