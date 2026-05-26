Pilot error likely cause of fatal 2024 crash near EAA AirVenture, NTSB says

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A crash that killed two people near the EAA AirVenture site in July 2024 was likely caused by pilot error, according to a recent federal report.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report found no mechanical anomalies or failures after examining the aircraft.

Investigators said the pilot was on an arrival route when air traffic control instructed him to widen his turn to allow two warbird aircraft to land first. The NTSB concluded it was most likely the pilot failed to maintain adequate airspeed while maneuvering to stay clear of an L‑39 ahead, leading to a stall during his turn to final approach.

The crash occurred around noon on July 22, 2024, killing 37‑year‑old Sean M. Tommervik of El Paso, Texas, and 32‑year‑old James G. Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee.

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