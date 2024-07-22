Authorities identify two killed in plane crash near EAA AirVenture site

TOWN OF NEKIMI — UPDATE: The Winnebago County Sheriff's office has released the preliminary identification of the two occupants on the plane involved in a crash on Monday, July 22.



Sean M. Tommervik, age 37. Formerly of El Paso, Texas with recent ties to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

James G. Sullivan, age 32. Formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, with recent ties Brooklyn, New York.

The Sheriff's office says official confirmation from the Medical Examiner might take additional time, but following initial investigation, there's no reason to believe the occupants were not the victims primarily identified.

Sean M. Tommervik was the owner of the plane, a Lancair Super ES. The crash continues to be investigated and we'll update this story as it develops.

Two people died in a plane crash Monday afternoon in the town of Nekimi, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reports that crews were called to the scene, a farm field in the town of Nekimi, just before 1 p.m.

The type of plane involved has not been released

The Sheriff's Office says it responded to a field two miles south of the EAA AirVenture event just before 1 p.m., for reports of a plane crash. Responders found a plane fully engulfed in fire.

Two people were inside the plane, and both are dead. The names of the deceased occupants and all other plane identifiers are being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.

At EAA, Steve Zulich is a first-time attendee and saw smoke in the direction of the crash and crews en route toward the scene.

"And we saw a couple vehicles moving at high speed down in that direction. You know, fire and a couple cops running down in that direction," Zulich said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by NTSB.