Parents save up to 90% on kids clothes in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Raising a kid can be expensive, and with rising costs, a pop up sale in Oshkosh is offering a cheaper way to shop for kids clothes.



Just Between Friends hosts pop up stores across the country, offering families both a chance to sell their old kids clothes and buy used clothes at a discount.

The sale at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh lasts April 10-12 and has over 80,000 items.

Everything is sold at 50-90% off of retail prices.



Taia McSherry is a first-time mom of a 15-month old. She says buying clothes has been difficult.

“Especially with everything going on in the world, it’s rough,” she says. “We have two incomes, but it’s still hard with groceries and trying to find good clothes and she grows out of them so fast. It’s hard to even want to buy new clothes because they’re so expensive and they’re worn once and then it’s done.”

As a way to stock up on clothes and save money, McSherry shops at the biannual Just Between Friends Fox Cities pop up store.

Owner of the Fox Cities JBF store, Robyn Tremmel, says over 200 families sold items at the spring sale, totaling more than 80,000 items.

Temmel says the average seller makes $450 from the sale.

“Some families need the money to help pay the bills, some families want to take their family on a vacation, others just need a little bit of a savings, and so this is allowing sellers to gain that money for their reason,” she says.

While some families make money, others save on the discounts.

“It’s a win for everybody,” Tremmel says.

It’s a valuable resource for parents of growing kids.

“You go to the store and it’s like $10 for one pair of pants,” Stefanie Turzinski, a local mom of two, says. “By the time you wash it, they’re already grown out of it.”

One Tremmel says, is needed now more than ever.

“Groceries, gas, the cost of everything is more expensive now, so this is a way that you can save a little bit of money.”

Saturday, April 12, is the last day of the JBF spring sale. Most things on Saturday are an additional 50% off.

The next sale will be Oct. 4. You need to buy a ticket for the event online, but it’s free. You can learn more on how to shop, sell, or work part-time on the JBF website.

