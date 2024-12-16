Packers and bowling come together for football Sunday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Bowling and football may seem worlds apart, but they come together every Sunday at Revs Bowling Alley in Oshkosh.



People have bowled at Revs Bowling Alley, previously named Oshkosh Lanes, for decades.

Revs plays every Packers game and maintains an exciting, community atmosphere.

The new owners of Revs are trying to keep bowling alive in Oshkosh, according to the regulars.

On Sunday, Revs Bowling Alley stayed open late in order to play the 7:20 p.m. Packers game.

Supervisor and bartender, Nate Steinbrecker, says bowling and the Packers come together perfectly at this Oshkosh bar.

“A lot of bowlers are athletes, and they love other sports as well, so I think that’s why a lot of the bowlers come for the Packers game, and we also have a lot of regulars that don’t bowl that still come,” he says. “Like I said, it's a great atmosphere to watch the game, no matter where you’re sitting you can see a TV, so I think that’s why people keep coming back for sure.”

Art Kleveno says he’s enjoyed bowling his entire life and started bowling at the Revs location in the 80s.

Kleveno says he’s glad to see Revs keeping bowling alive in Oshkosh.

“Probably eight or nine bowling alleys in Oshkosh back then, now we’re down to two,” Kleveno says. “It’s nice to have this bowling alley still open.”

And through all the changes over the years, Kleveno says Revs has maintained a great atmosphere.

“I like it when I come into a place and I say ‘hi’ to somebody and they say ‘hi’ back, and this is one of those places,” he says.