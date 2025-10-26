Oshkosh's first-ever church celebrates its 185th anniversary

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — This month, the First United Methodist Church in Oshkosh celebrates its 185th anniversary. It is the oldest church in the City of Oshkosh.



The First United Methodist Church congregation began 185 years ago.

The church has been located on Linwood Avenue in Oshkosh since 1970.

Members celebrate the church's legacy.

On Sunday morning, the pews at First United Methodist Church in Oshkosh are filled with music.

"We're probably one of the most welcoming churches; we welcome everybody," Ann Tulip, church lay leader, says.

Pastor Ben Morris leads the service. He came to the church this summer.

"The people here have been wonderful," he says. "It's a lot of history to be proud of."

Morris says the church began 185 years ago as an idea shared over a box of cigars.

Since then, the church has moved between multiple locations, including a building on Main Street that is now host to Wagner's Market.

The members of the church have stories and histories of their own.

"I was baptized in this church," member Darlene Jones says. "I love it. This is my home."

"My parents grew up in this church, and I did too," Tulip says. "Especially the last eight years after my husband passed away... this church has become my extended family.”

Helen Evans is the church's oldest living member at 96.

"When I was growing up, we never asked if we were going to church that day; we knew we were," she says.

Pastor Morris says the church's mission is heavily based on community service.

The church regularly donates food to the Oshkosh Community Pantry and volunteers at Day by Day Shelter.

"Love God and serve God, and serve our neighbors in our community," Morris says.

Celebrating this milestone, Jones says she's happy to be a part of the history.

"Makes me feel good, makes me feel like it's very important that we continue this, it's very important that we don't let this end," she says. "With roots like that, we want to be here well into the future for the City of Oshkosh."

The church is hosting a holiday bazaar on Nov. 1 with craft, decor, and food vendors.

