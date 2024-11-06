Oshkosh voters wake up to a Trump win

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In Winnebago County, the day after the election looks very different for different voters. Republicans won every race but two in the county, according to Wednesday night's unofficial results.

Those who support Donald Trump look forward to another four years, while those who voted for Kamala Harris wake up feeling defeated.

Trump beat Harris in Winnebago County by 4,522, as of the unofficial counts on Wednesday, Nov. 6



For some Oshkosh residents, Wednesday was a day to be positive

"It was a good feeling this morning," Mike Drexler, a lifelong Republican, says. "I supported him all the way."

Not so much for others.

"I feel really sad," Teri Pickering, a lifelong Democrat, says.



Pickering spent her afternoon grabbing Kamala Harris merchandise from the Winnebago Democratic Party office.

"I wanted to come here all the time, but there was no place to park," she says. "I thought well maybe they'd still have some of the stuff,"

For her, a loss doesn't mean giving up.

"We can't wait until there's an election for president, they got to keep going all the time," she says. "I hate the thought of losing her."

On the other side of town, lifelong republican Mike Drexler celebrates a win.

"They just got to keep him safe now," he says.

Drexler says he voted for Trump every year that the former president ran.

Drexler's yard has several Trump signs and a flag.

"When I believe in something, I support it and this as you can see, I really support this," he says.

Pickering says she looks at the next four years with worry.

"I'm scared of the man," she says. "I thought she would be good, because not just being a woman, but she likes people."

Drexler, on the other hand, is eager for the inauguration.

"I'm looking for the economy, get the border in control, I mean all the above," he says. "It just, it makes you feel so good, so I'm looking forward to it very much so."

More information on Winnebago County election results can be found here.