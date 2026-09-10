OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council unanimously passed a new ordinance this week to strengthen law enforcement around the city's biannual pub crawl event.

Police say the drinking event leads to an increase in crime, including underage drinking and disorderly conduct. Last spring, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged following an alleged shooting near the UWO campus.

Last spring's pub crawl generated 65 service calls, 41 citations and 10 arrests, resulting in a nearly $50,000 cost to the police department.

While the tradition involves bar-hopping, bar owners say nearby house parties are a greater concern.

Robert Griswold has worked at the Varsity Club on Main Street for 18 years. He acknowledges the pub crawl is good for business but says safety is the bar's top priority — something he says so-called "nuisance parties" can't offer.

"A lot of it happens more on the street," Griswold said, "I think it's a good idea. I think some of the things have been getting a little out of control, especially with the on campus and house party drinking."

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Oshkosh tightens rules on biannual pub crawl event

Oshkosh resident Sarah Skoviera says she has attended pub crawls before and sees merit on both sides of the debate.

"I agree with both sides. If something looks like it's getting out of control, then it should be evaluated. But at the same time, I think it's supposed to be a fun time where you can get out, socialize, hang out with friends and let loose," Skoviera said.

Jim Waldecker, a regular at the Varsity Club, says he supports the event but believes violence needs to be curbed.

"I am able to see what pub crawl adds to the city," Waldecker said, "I guess I look at it as not anything that's outside the venue of what we've had in the past, except for the violence.".

Both residents encouraged drinking in moderation to stay safe.

"If you can't though, the ordinance will back that," Waldecker said.

The next pub crawl is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

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