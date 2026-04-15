Omro man charged in Oshkosh pub crawl shooting

An Omro man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Saturday night shooting that injured a bystander during Oshkosh’s Pub Crawl event.

Devon Price, 23, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, receiving a stolen firearm and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Prosecutors allege Price fired several shots into a crowd during a fight near John Avenue and McKinley Street near the UW Oshkosh campus, striking a man in the leg.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses and video footage show Price being punched before pulling a handgun and firing at the legs of people nearby. The victim told police he was not involved in the fight and had never met the shooter.

After the incident, Price allegedly told a former co-worker, “I killed him,” offered her the gun, and then left the restaurant where the conversation occurred. Police later stopped Price’s vehicle and arrested him. He admitted to drinking and carrying a stolen firearm, and said he had no memory of firing because “everything went black” after being struck.

Price made his first appearance at the Winnebago County courthouse Wednesday and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Further court proceedings are scheduled for April 20.

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