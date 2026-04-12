UW Oshkosh Police tell people to stay indoors as they investigate a shooting

UPDATE 8:13 PM:
UW Oshkosh police say a suspect is now in custody, but they ask people continue to stay clear of the area.
ORIGINAL REPORTING:
UW Oshkosh Police are telling people to stay indoors as they investigate a shooting near Mckinley and John.
UWO Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with a black baseball cap.
Police posted the information on their Facebook page shortly after 7 p.m.
This weekend is the campus's spring "Pub Crawl," a biannual event when students go to multiple house parties.
NBC26 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.