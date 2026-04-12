UW Oshkosh Police tell people to stay indoors as they investigate a shooting

UPDATE 8:13 PM:

UW Oshkosh police say a suspect is now in custody, but they ask people continue to stay clear of the area.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

UW Oshkosh Police are telling people to stay indoors as they investigate a shooting near Mckinley and John.

UWO Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with a black baseball cap.

Police posted the information on their Facebook page shortly after 7 p.m.

This weekend is the campus's spring "Pub Crawl," a biannual event when students go to multiple house parties.

NBC26 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

