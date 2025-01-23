Oshkosh Senior Center celebrates 50 years, continues to expand resources

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A full wood shop is just one of the many resources offered by the Oshkosh Senior Center. As the number of older adults in the area increases, the center continues to expand its programming.



On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Oshkosh Senior Center held a wellness open house to showcase the center's programming and community partners.

The center offers workout rooms, group fitness, educational classes, and more.

The center will celebrate it's 50th anniversary in 2025.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story edited for the web)

Cathy Huybers has been teaching yoga at the Oshkosh Senior Center for two years.

She says she hopes her classes empower older adults to stay active.

“To realize they can do something perhaps they never thought possible," she says.

It’s a theme for the center.

“Help you do the things you want to do, that’s what we do every day," Dan Braun, senior services manager, says.

The center has served the Oshkosh area since the 70s, and 2025 is year 50.

Braun says they’ve expanded their programming over the years.

“Ten, 15, 20 years ago, there wasn’t as many things on the horizon," he says.

He hopes the center will continue to expand, especially as they see a higher demand for some services.

"We have a huge demand and influx of people using our fitness programs," he says.

Winnebago County Public Health found 17% of county residents were older than 65, 3% higher than 2017.

The City of Oshkosh estimates 32% of city residents are over 55.

The Oshkosh Senior Center is open to members 50 years and older.

"It's a very nice facility for a town this size," Margie Musha, a member for five years, says. "It's important to keep moving and take care of yourself and exercise the older you get."

Braun says he hopes to be a community hub for the next 50 years.

“The best things that we can do to help people live their life, that’s what we’re here to do every day," he says.

