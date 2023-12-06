Watch Now
Oshkosh School District selects mascot, logo for new elementary school

Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 06, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Menominee Elementary is a new school in Oshkosh that is opening in fall 2024. And on Wednesday, the Oshkosh Area School District revealed the school's mascot and logo.

District leaders said Menominee Elementary's mascot will be the Blue Jays. Its colors will be blue and white.

Elementary students and staff voted on either the Blue Jays, Cardinals or Robins for the mascot, and the Blue Jays was the overwhelming favorite. The Blue Jays got 53% of the vote out of 327 responses.

The OASD said in Menominee tribe culture, blue jays are seen as symbols of communication, curiosity and confidence.

Merrill, Washington and Webster Stanley elementaries are merging to form Menominee Elementary School.

