New Oshkosh elementary school aims to honor Menominee Tribe

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh's new public elementary school is one step closer to having a name. Set to open in the fall of 2024, the Oshkosh Board of Education voted to name the new elementary school, Menominee Elementary School.

The name is still pending approval from the Menominee Tribal Legislature; Oshoksh Area School District (OASD) is working with tribal leaders to continue the approval process, however, a timeline is unknown at this time.

Menominee was the most voted for in the District's community-wide surveying process. OASD created two community-wide surveys to guide the new school's naming. This first survey asked for recommendations on the naming of the new elementary school, the second asked the community to vote on the top survey results: Jessie Jack Hooper, Menominee, Poberezny and Webster Stanley.

An Algonkian-speaking people, The Menominee are the only present-day tribe in Wisconsin whose origin story indicates they have always lived in Wisconsin. The City of Oshkosh is located on the ancestral homelands of the Menominee and was named after Menominee Chief Oshkosh.

The new public elementary school will be located across the street from Menominee Park, on the current site of Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School.

This is an exciting time for the entire community and its continued engagement and support is appreciated. Once the school name is official, students, families, and staff who will attend the new elementary school will take part in the process of choosing the school’s mascot and colors.



OASD

The new school is one component of the first phase of the District's long-range facilities plan and is slated to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

It will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill, Washington and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.

Beth Galeazzi, current Webster Stanley Elementary principal will continue her role as principal in the new school.

Middle school students from Merrill and Webster Stanley will have previously moved to Vel Phillips Middle School which will open for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more, visit oshkosh.k12.wi.us.

