Oshkosh residents make the Packers game a Thanksgiving tradition

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than turkey and stuffing, people in Oshkosh are making green and gold part of their Thanksgiving day.



A shuttle at a local bar will bus 56 people to tailgating in Green Bay on Thursday.

The game is a tradition for some, replacing the usual Thanksgiving meal.

Others will move their typical holiday schedule around to fit in a Packers game.

"It's just a great experience on game day," Carrie Klaske says.

Klaske has been to every home game for the past 17 years.

"I love being there," she says.

And she always hops on the bus from Ratch & Debs Pizza, which shuttles 56 Packers fans to Green Bay for every home game.

“Just all the people, you know, every once in a while, you get a fan from the other team, but that's what makes it fun," Klaske says.

For Klaske, the game is a Thanksgiving tradition, and she’s not the only one.

“I’ve been going as long as I can remember," Kyle Faust said.

Friends Kyle Faust and Deshawn Kraemer also go to every home Thanksgiving game, including the most recent one in 2015.

“You gotta embrace the suck," Kraemer says. "It's gonna be cold, but as long as you're with your your friends, it's like family.”

Pete Haferman, owner of Pete’s Garage in Oshkosh, says he’s instead just moving his traditions around to fit in the Packers game.

“We're going to do our Thanksgiving dinner at lunch, so we're going to make all the thanksgiving fixings, and we're going to eat and fill ourselves up, and then we're just going to go up for the game," he said. "But I think just going on a holiday game is neat.”