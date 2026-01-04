Oshkosh protesters rally against U.S. military action in Venezuela

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Protesters gathered in Oshkosh Saturday to demonstrate against recent U.S. military action in Venezuela, joining solidarity rallies happening across Wisconsin.

The protests come after the U.S. launched a military attack on Venezuela early Saturday morning. President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown to the U.S., where he faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

"We had an emergency call to action for a no war on Venezuela," said Danny Schierl with Peaceful Patriots, a nonpartisan group advocating for democracy.

Schierl said the speed and scale of the operation sparked immediate concern among organizers.

"We are very upset by it — because the actions aren't going through the proper channels, possible civilian deaths — it's just a humanitarian crisis," Schierl said.

Organizers say Oshkosh is just one of the communities stepping up to voice opposition.

"If we all sat around nothing would change. We are one of many doing calls to action," Schierl said.

Attendees say showing up in person is a way to push back against what they see as a growing pattern of military intervention.

"It's about just trying to — whatever little bit we can do — try and fight back against all the insanity that is currently happening right now," said Justin Duhatschek, an Oshkosh resident.

Duhatschek says he's concerned about the role of executive power and the lack of congressional involvement in the military action.

"We need to speak out as quickly as we can that we don't want that in this country," Duhatschek said.

Both organizers say these rallies are meant to be inclusive and urgent, encouraging community participation over passive consumption of news.

"Instead of staying home, doom scrolling, or whatever is not productive — we can be out here and at least try to make a difference," Schierl said.

Protests like this one will continue throughout the weekend, with another demonstration planned for Green Bay on Sunday.

