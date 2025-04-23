Oshkosh popcorn maker to be featured on first day of the NFL Draft

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Local popcorn maker, Oshpop, will be featured on the first day of the NFL Draft, offering visitors a taste of what’s ‘popping’ in Oshkosh.



Oshpop opened seven years ago, and it is now located on Oshkosh Avenue.

The Draft Day Food Fest will be held starting on Thursday at noon at Bellin Health.

The food fest raises money for Rooted In Inc.



“We are just a little popcorn shop, we do everything by hand here,” Chris Anderson, owner of Oshpop, says.

Anderson has made a career selling things that people love. Before popcorn it was coffee, and before that it was ice cream. He says he wants to use his sale experience for something fun.

Seven years ago, he opened Oshpop with his wife and family.

“We started just on a whim kind of,” he says. “We’re definitely homegrown and we’re just looking to have fun doing popcorn, that’s all I can say.”

Oshpop sells at least 40 different flavors at any given time, and Anderson says they’re always trying something new.

“Trying to do things a little different," he says.

This week, Oshpop will take seven of its flavors to the national stage, part of the Draft Day Food Fest at Bellin Health. The event raises money for Rooted In Inc, a Green Bay-based food bank and non-profit.

Anderson says 20 percent of their proceeds will go to Rooted In.

“Of course, I said yes right away,” he says.

Born and raised in Oshkosh, Anderson says the NFL Draft will be a sweet opportunity.



“Just to get that many people involved in Green Bay Wisconsin for the draft, should be something pretty special,” he says.

