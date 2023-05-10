Oshkosh Police still searching for hit-and-run vehicle

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is still searching for an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on April 28.

New photos from the police department show the suspected vehicle, which is described as a newer BMW SUV that is navy blue or black in color. Police are still trying to find the vehicle and contact the owner.

Mann, Katherine J.

On April 28 at 11:44 a.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Packer Avenue to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with information regarding the incident, the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, are asked to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

