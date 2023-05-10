Oshkosh Police still searching for hit-and-run vehicle

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is still searching for an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on April 28.
New photos from the police department show the suspected vehicle, which is described as a newer BMW SUV that is navy blue or black in color. Police are still trying to find the vehicle and contact the owner.
On April 28 at 11:44 a.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Packer Avenue to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Those with information regarding the incident, the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, are asked to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.