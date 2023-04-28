Pedestrian injured in Oshkosh hit-and-run

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

According to the police department, the accident occurred in the 700 block of West Packer Avenue at 11:44 a.m. The striking vehicle is described as a newer BMW SUV, navy blue or black in color.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are asking anyone who lives in the area that has video surveillance cameras to review the footage to see if the involved vehicle can be seen.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.