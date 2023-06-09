Oshkosh police remember fallen K9 Lando

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police gathered to remember one of their own Friday, as they held a memorial for fallen K9 Lando. Police said Lando died from an autoimmune disease last Saturday.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith addressed the crowd gathered at the memorial.

Oshkosh Police Department

"Some folks may ask of us 'why would we have a memorial service like this for a dog?'" Smith addressed. "[Because] Lando would give his life for Roberto and another police officer without hesitation."

Lando was one of three K9s on the force.

Oshkosh Police Department

Tanya Fox's husband is an Oshkosh Police officer, who she says is paired with a K9 named Odin. Fox says K9s like Odin and Lando are the best companions officers could ask for.

"For me, Odin is my husband's partner," Fox said. "I feel at peace when he goes to work knowing that Odin has his back."

Oshkosh Police Department

According to Oshkosh Police, Lando had a very successful career. Police say during his 283 deployments, he seized, among other things, 102 grams of meth, three guns and nearly $26,000 in currency. Chief Smith says he was also a good friend to his handler Officer Martinez and his family.

"I had an opportunity to view some pictures of Lando and Officer Martinez's children, and they're playing," said Smith. "That's what we want to remember Lando for; is coming to do his job, but at the end of the day, he's going home and he's just somebody's companion, somebody's friend, somebody's loved one, somebody's pet."