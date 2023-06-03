Oshkosh Police K9 passes away

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say one of its K9s, Lando, passed away on Saturday.

In a news release, Oshkosh Police say K9 Lando — a German Shepard — became unexpectedly ill from an autoimmune disease known as Myasthenia Gravis. Police say medical staff tried to treat K9 Lando's illness, but he was not responding to the treatments.

K9 Lando was euthanized on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say throughout his career with the Oshkosh Police Department, K9 Lando seized 9.38 pounds of marijuana, 102.5 grams of methamphetamine, 62.9 grams of cocaine, 13.3 grams of heroin, among other drug seizures.

K9 Lando had approximately 1,437 hours of training, 152 certification hours, and 283 deployments, according to police.

K9 Lando was six years old. He was born on July 26, 2016, and acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2018 from K9 services in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police say he was assigned to Officer Fettig from 2018-2020, and Officer Martinez since 2020.