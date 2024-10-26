Oshkosh Police have largest single-day drug bust in department history

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — On Thursday, the Oshkosh Police Department carried out two drug busts, seizing the most drugs and cash they ever have in a single day, according to chief of police.



OPD took over a kilo of cocaine and over 7.5 pounds of marijuana from two homes in Oshkosh.

Chief of police, Dean Smith, says it's the largest one-day seizure he's seen in his 36 year career.

Chief Smith says they continue to see more large-scale drug investigations like this in the Fox Valley.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details for web)

On Thursday morning, Oshkosh Police entered a home in the 1700 block of Lombard Avenue.

The Vice and Narcotics Unit found 30 g of cocaine, 50 g of marijuana and $3,000 in cash.

Later that same day, OPD entered another home in the 1000 block of Mt. Vernon street.

There, they found over $330,000 in cash, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 THC cartridges, and 1 kilogram of cocaine.

They also seized three vehicles OPD says are believed to be related to the sale and distribution of drugs.

According to their press release, OPD arrested one 51-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to deliver cocaine over 40 g and possession with intent to deliver 2,500-10,000 g of marijuana.

The case is now turned over to the U.S Attorney's Office for federal prosecution.

“It is kind of scary that you don’t know what’s going on in someone else’s home," Stella Cole-Ellenbecker says.

Cole-Ellenbecker lives on Mt. Vernon Street and says she watched the drug bust from her front yard.

“Had to be five or six police cars just lined up here.”

She says it makes her worry about the safety of her neighborhood, though she rarely sees crime in her area.

“Yeah very very scary," she says. "And having little ones playing outside.”

Chief Smith says the suspects in the investigation may be responsible for having distributed 62 kilogram of cocaine in the Fox Valley.

“This is police officers doing their job and doing it effectively," he says. "Here in the city of Oshkosh, I'm very confident that this is the largest one-day seizure that we've seen– both drugs and cash."

Chief Smith also says the number of these investigations is on the rise here in Oshkosh.

OPD urges community members to continue to report any tips they may have to the police. Anonymous tips can be placed through Winnebago Crime Stoppers: (920) 231-8477 or online.

“If we can find them, we’re going to arrest them, we’re going to take them off the street," Chief Smith says. "Drug dealing within the community impacts everybody.”

