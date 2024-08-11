Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOshkosh

Actions

Oshkosh PD make second arrest in connection with Saturday's stabbing

MAP OSHKOSH HOMICIDE FINAL (1).png
NBC 26
The location of Saturday's stabbing in Oshkosh, according to police.
MAP OSHKOSH HOMICIDE FINAL (1).png
Posted
and last updated

OSHKOSH (NBC 26 — The Oshkosh Police Department made an arrest Sunday morning in connection with a homicide that happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, OPD was called to the 500 Block of High Avenue in Oshkosh for a report that a man had been stabbed, according to police.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Oshkosh, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

OPD said in a press release that the stabbing occurred "between several individuals that are known to each other."

Two hours after the incident on Saturday, a 22-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested.

After a tip from the public, a 23-year-old Oshkosh man was also taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The tip said that the second man was hiding out at a local residence, where he was ultimately arrested, police said.

The OPD said in a press release that the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Claire Peterson.jpg

Meet Oshkosh Reporter Claire Peterson