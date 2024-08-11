Oshkosh PD make second arrest in connection with Saturday's stabbing

OSHKOSH (NBC 26 — The Oshkosh Police Department made an arrest Sunday morning in connection with a homicide that happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, OPD was called to the 500 Block of High Avenue in Oshkosh for a report that a man had been stabbed, according to police.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Oshkosh, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

OPD said in a press release that the stabbing occurred "between several individuals that are known to each other."

Two hours after the incident on Saturday, a 22-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested.

After a tip from the public, a 23-year-old Oshkosh man was also taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The tip said that the second man was hiding out at a local residence, where he was ultimately arrested, police said.

The OPD said in a press release that the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

