Oshkosh PD investigating suspicious fire at abandoned building

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating a structure fire that occurred at an abandoned building in Oshkosh on Friday afternoon.

The Oshkosh Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a fire in the 1100 block of Pioneer Drive around 1 p.m. on July 12. Emergency responders found smoke coming from an uninhabited building with an active fire inside.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Both the Oshkosh Police and Fire Departments are now investigating the cause of the fire, which they consider suspicious.

"At this point the Oshkosh Police Department is looking for any information that may relate to the cause of the fire," Sergeant Sarah Pauer said.

Authorities are particularly interested in reports of suspicious persons in the area during the night of July 11 or the early morning and afternoon hours of July 12.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 App.