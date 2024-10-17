Oshkosh outlet mall sold for smallest dollar amount in over 30 years

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Shops at Oshkosh, an outlet mall on the south side of the city, were sold in September for $12 million to the owners of Woodman's Food Market.



For over 30 years, The Shops at Oshkosh have attracted shoppers from all over the area, but since COVID, many stores have closed.

Most recently, Hanes and Adidas announced they will be closing soon.

The closures have left empty space throughout the mall.

According to city records, the assessed property value of building dropped from $4.3 million to $1.2 million over the last year.

The property value of the lot itself, however, increased from $5.6 million to $7.8 million.

The total property value of the outlet mall decreased by $940,000.

In September, the lot was purchased by Woshkosh LLC, the owners of Woodman's Food Market.

Woodman's will be the third owner in the last five years.

The last time the mall was sold in 2021, it went for $29.3 million; this time it sold for $12 million.

Woodman's has not responded to a request for comment at this time, and the city says they have not heard of the company's plans.