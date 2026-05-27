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Oshkosh narrowly approves City Center purchase

oshkosh city center
Claire Peterson
The Oshkosh City Center is on the Fox River off of Main Street.
oshkosh city center
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OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council on Tuesday narrowly approved a $12.5 million purchase of the City Center property.

Voting 4-3 vote, the move takes the project into a "due diligence" phase, meaning the city still has the opportunity to back out of the purchase if there are concerns.

The site, located at Commerce Street and Pearl Avenue, is home to more than 20 businesses, including restaurants, studios and variety stores. City leaders say tenants can stay for now and have promised to help relocate them if changes require a move.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Hayden Bailey