OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council voted 5-2 to purchase the City Center for $12.5 million as part of a larger plan to redevelop the 17-acre downtown space into new housing, shops and public gathering spaces.

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Oshkosh council votes to move forward with City Center purchase

Mayor Matt Mugerauer said the decision carries long-term consequences for the city.

"A decision like this will shape tax base, will shape our vibrancy and our competitiveness for decades and generations to come," Mugerauer said.

And decided, at this time, to vote against the city buying the property.

Council member Karl Beulow backed the purchase.

"Realistically, this is an investment that we owe to our community both now and in the future," Beulow said.

More than 20 businesses currently call the site home, including restaurants, studios and variety stores. City leaders say tenants can stay for now and have promised to help relocate them if changes require a move.

Not everyone is on board with the plan. Planet Perk Coffeehouse owner Ken Osmond worries about what the purchase means for the small businesses already operating there.

"Let's put it this way, your landlord puts a couple new appliances in your apartment, next thing your rent goes up five hundred dollars. You don't have any control over that," Osmond said.

Osmond also raised concerns about the financial burden a potential relocation could place on existing tenants.

"My concerns are also if they force us to move out we won't be able to afford the move," Osmond said.

To pay for the purchase, the city says it is exploring multiple funding avenues, including state and federal grants, private fundraising and possibly reselling parts of the property. Officials say they will continue pursuing new options as the project moves forward.

Before the purchase is finalized, the Plan Commission will review the resolution later this month. The Common Council is scheduled to formally approve it on May 26.