OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new organization is launching in Oshkosh dedicated to supporting and empowering young people by offering positive role models and safe spaces.

"Positive Reinforcement for America's Youth", or P.R.A.Y., was founded by Keith Smith, who drew on his own childhood experiences as motivation to give back to young people facing similar challenges.

"I was getting in so much trouble with the gangs, experimenting with drugs and alcohol, I said, you know what, I need to change. And I couldn't think of one person that I could turn to that was living positively," Smith said.

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Oshkosh mentorship program P.R.A.Y. launches for youth

Myron Batiste, a friend of Smith and supporter of P.R.A.Y.'s mission, said the program offers something meaningful from a parent's perspective.

"To me, the program is positive reinforcement for my kids as well because it focuses on making them better and giving them more understanding as far as morals and values are concerned. Plus, I've made mistakes and I don't want them to have to make the same mistakes that I've made," Batiste said.

To ensure P.R.A.Y. is built around community needs, the organization is hosting two listening sessions where parents, young people and educators can speak on the challenges facing today's youth and how P.R.A.Y. can help. The first session was held on Aug. 2, and the final session is on Sunday, Aug. 16.

For more information on P.R.A.Y.'s mission or to connect with P.R.A.Y. for volunteering opportunities, you can visit this link.

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