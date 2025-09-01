Oshkosh marks 135th Labor Day tradition with classic car show and picnic

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh celebrated its 135th Labor Day tradition with a picnic and car show at South Park, transforming the venue into a classic and collector car paradise.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing an impressive array of vehicles from Ford Mustangs to Saturn Skys, Dodge Demons and rat rods.

For car enthusiasts like Tom Kaufmann, a Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan, the Labor Day car show represents more than just automotive appreciation — it's about celebrating the hardworking spirit that built America's automotive industry.

"Well, we were all hard workers and we all enjoy it, just relaxing, and being with all of our car buddies. Just to support the industry," Kaufmann said.

The event was presented by the Winnebago County Labor Council and Fox Valley Labor Council, continuing a tradition that has brought the community together for more than a century.

The combination of classic automobiles and Labor Day celebration created a unique atmosphere where automotive history and worker appreciation intersected, drawing enthusiasts and families alike to South Park for the afternoon festivities.

