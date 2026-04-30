Oshkosh man sentenced to 15 years for armed Kwik Trip robbery

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 59-year-old man from Oshkosh will spend 15 years in federal prison for robbing a Kwik Trip at gunpoint, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Lorenzo Wood Jr. was sentenced April 29 to 180 months for Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to Brad D. Schimel, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Court records show that shortly after midnight Oct. 13, 2025, Wood walked into the Kwik Trip off Highway 41 on Jackson Street holding a revolver. He pointed it at the clerk and demanded money, leaving with $170 and driving away in a silver SUV.

Law enforcement tracked the vehicle and identified Wood using surveillance footage and his distinctive walking gait. A search of his home turned up the revolver used in the crime.

U.S. District Judge Byron B. Conway cited the serious nature of the offense and the impact on the victim. He also noted Wood’s lengthy history of similar convenience store robberies and said his age and poor health mean he will likely spend much of the rest of his life in prison. Wood will serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.

Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz credited deputies, store surveillance video and license plate monitoring technology in solving the case.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

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