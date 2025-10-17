Kwik Trip robbed at gunpoint, suspect caught in Oshkosh

TOWN OF VINLAND (NBC 26) — A Kwik Trip in Winnebago County was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, and A suspect was caught on Wednesday in Oshkosh, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a man showed a gun and demanded money out of the cash register at a Kwik Trip in the Town of Vinland on Monday, at around 12:30 AM.

Authorities say the suspect left with money and walked across the street where he had parked his vehicle.

Officials were unsuccessful in apprehending the suspect right after the robbery, but after investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect's vehicle and find the registered owner associated with it.

The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Lorenzo Wood Jr. of Oshkosh. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in Oshkosh and Wood was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant to gather further evidence was conducted at the suspect's home, and officials say the case is under review for federal prosecution.