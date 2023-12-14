Oshkosh man dies in house fire: Victim's daughter feeling 'hurt' and 'upset'

An Oshkosh man is dead after a house fire engulfs a home Thursday morning.



A woman and her three children escaped the fire. Video shows people recovering belongings and one neighbors expressing condolences



Daughter of the victim expresses hurt and frustration outside of the damaged house.



Oshkosh Fire Department official said house fires tend to be more common during the holidays.

(transcription of the video story)

A family without a home and a daughter without her father after a deadly house fire in Oshkosh.

"I'm mad, I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm upset," the woman said.

Now she and her three children look to regain what they've lost after her home caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they received a call just before 5 a.m. with reports of people possibly still inside.

When they arrived to the scene, they said some of the people in the home were already outside as smoke engulfed the house.

John Holland, public information officer of Oshkosh Fire Department, said the entire home was damaged even with most of the fire staying on the first floor.

Once the recovery search began, firefighters found one person dead.

"When you come to a fire and you know people are still inside it really ramps things up, and then to find someone that is deceased is obviously just really tough to handle every time," Holland said.

The woman said the victim of the fire was father. She and her three children were able to escape without any injuries.

She expressed her concerns as video shows her pacing in front of the house.

She also told me she had lost her husband just two years ago after he was hit by a car.

Neighbors in the area stopped by to give condolences and help in any way.

Holland said the holiday season brings more house fires.

"During the holidays with the cooking, and the candles and the decorations they do go up," Holland said.

The people in the house were alerted by the smoke alarms. Holland says this serves as a reminder to check on those alarms often.

Investigators say the family is getting some help from the Red Cross and the Oshkosh Police Department’s Community Crisis Closet.