Oshkosh hosts Wisconsin State Arm Wrestling Championship

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — At the Oshkosh Arena Saturday, fans and competitors alike showed up from all over the midwest to stake their claim to some titles—but not just any titles: arm wrestling titles.

Brittney Hayhurst is a part of the Lucky Ones Ladies Arm Wrestling Team out of Appleton and says arm wrestling is such a unique sport.

"For two seconds you are the biggest enemies while your on the table," Hayhurst said. "Then, at the end of the day, you are the best friends. You are having a beer together and hanging out. It's just a lot of fun."

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She also says that there are many different ways to get in shape for arm wrestling.

"Basically, one of the best workouts is tendon memory, or muscle memory," Hayhurst said. "Then you just kind of keep working that so you get stronger. You get better, and your movements get more fluid. But, yeah, it's just a lot of weight based training."

Shawna Wagner is also on the team and says she has been doing arm wrestling for about four years. She says it was a complete random chance encounter that got her into the sport.

I met a guy—believe it or not—at a bar," Wagner said. "And, he was talking about how he had this arm wrestling team in Appleton, and he said he would like more women to join. And he invited me over to a practice. [I] went over to the practice and have been addicted ever since."

She also says that with her recent successes in Dayton, Ohio, she now has her eyes set on international competition.

"I'm so excited. I've never actually been to Japan, although I'm very well traveled," Wagner said. "But, I have also never pulled in worlds. So, this will be my first worlds."

Other competitors at the event said that they already have their eyes set on other competitions in neighboring states so they can also work their way up the rankings.