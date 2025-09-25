Oshkosh community divided over teacher's controversial Charlie Kirk posts

Over a dozen community members voiced their opinions to the Oshkosh Board of Education about what actions should be taken regarding a teacher who made controversial social media posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Oshkosh community divided over teacher's controversial social media posts about Charlie Kirk

In a post that has since been removed, an Oshkosh West High School teacher referred to Kirk as a "morally evil human" and said, quote: "I've never wished a man dead, but I've read some obituaries with great glee."

The comments circulated online and sparked backlash in the community.

Adam Ahrens, an Oshkosh West parent, spoke at Wednesday night's board meeting encouraging action against the teacher.

"If you're a student who's in Turning Point, or you follow Charlie Kirk, or you admire Charlie Kirk, that's a personal attack on yourself. So could you imagine being in that teacher's classroom?" Ahrens said.

Several others also called for the board to take disciplinary measures against the teacher.

However, other community members, including former students like Carmen Roeming, defended the teacher's character, saying that he should not face punishment.

"He is still a debatable and approachable man, and he's not hateful. He doesn't wish harm on people and he doesn't think what happened is good," Roeming said.

Supporters of the teacher argued the statements were made on a personal social media account outside of school hours and should be protected under freedom of speech. Critics countered that the comments were inappropriate and hurtful to those who agree with Kirk's political views.

Following the public meeting, the board entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. The identity of the teacher was not released or referenced in the meeting.