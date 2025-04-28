Oshkosh City Council approves million-dollar Pickart Park plan

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An empty field in the Green Acres Neighborhood is set to be developed into a $1.26 million park, after the Oshkosh City Council approved the final design plan on April, 22.



The design plan shows the park is expected to cost $1,264,100.

The new park will have playground equipment, a pickleball court, half basketball court and walking paths.

The development of Pickart Park was included in the 2024-28 Oshkosh Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Sarah Nelson is a mother of two in the Green Acres neighborhood. She says there is a lot of kids who live in the area.

"It's a big age range, and they all kind of play together," she says. "They kind of make up their own fun."

Nelson says without a park in her neighborhood, the kids often play in their cul-de-sac.

"We're kind of limited just in our little neighborhood," she says.

As part of the City of Oshkosh Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan– CORP– Pickart Park on Marys Drive is set to be developed into a 1.5 acre park.

"I think it will be nice just to have somewhere that we can go that we don't have to pack the kids up in a car," Nelson says.

Christina Lindert is also a mother in the Green Acres Neighborhood. She says the new park could bring the neighborhood closer together.

"I think there's only really positives that can be associated with a park coming in," she says. "The most important thing is it's only community enhancement."

City of Oshkosh The Pickart Park Master Plan as approved by city council on April, 22.

According to the City of Oshkosh, the entire project is expected to cost $1,264,100.

Parks director, Ray Maurer, says a portion of that cost is already included in the 2025-26 city budget.

"This year in our capital improvement program, we do have $350,000 to start developing out there," he says. "The biggest thing that neighbors wanted immediately was some playground equipment.”

Maurer says the CORP is required to be redone every five years.

The 2024-28 CORP shows Oshkosh is generally lacking in park space. It says the National Recreation and Park Association recommends 7-10 acres of park land per 1,000 people. Oshkosh has 4.5 acres per 1,000 people.

However, the CORP also reports that in a recent city survey, 87% of people said they are satisfied with Oshkosh parks.

“Having a great park and recreation department and having a good park system is one of the top things that people look for," Maurer says.