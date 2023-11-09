Watch Now
Oshkosh Area School District leaders seeking bids for sale of elementary school

An exterior view of the offices of the Oshkosh Area School District
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:03:02-05

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District is seeking bids to buy and develop the site of one of its elementary schools.

School officials say Washington Elementary School is closing after this school year, with the new Menominee Elementary School opening up next academic year at a different site.

Purchase proposals must be delivered or mailed to the district administrative office no later than 3 p.m. Dec. 21.

District leaders say the winning bid is expected to be announced on Jan. 25.

The request for proposal can be found HERE.

