Oshkosh Area School Board votes no to banning books

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Public comment was cut short at an Oshkosh Area School Board meeting where the board denied a ban on six books.



On Feb. 10, 2024, Matthew Tooke, a local parent, requested to ban six books at Oshkosh West High School.

The six books were:



"Gender Queer," by Maia Kobabe

"Milk & Honey," by Rupi Kaur

"Let’s Talk about it," by Erika Moen

"Fun Home," by Alison Beckdel

"Anatomy of a Boyfriend," by Daria Snadowsky

"Anatomy of a Single Girl," by Daria Snadowsky

The books address topics including sexual orientation, gender identity and teen sexual relationships.

Tooke's request was denied on March 10 by Oshkosh West High School principal and media specialist.

Tooke then appealed the decision to the assistant superintendent, Dr. Samuel Coleman, on May 25.

Coleman upheld the principal's decision on July 1 and once again denied Tooke's request to ban the books.

Tooke brought his appeal to the school board on July 31, and the board had time to review the books prior to the Aug. 28 meeting.

Only people against banning the books spoke during public comment.

"I wish I had access to LGBT literature when i was in high school," TJ Hobbs said during public comment.

Two people for the ban were removed for disrupting the session.

Leading to the board cutting public comment short.

After some discussion among the board, board member Kelly Dewitt brought a motion to ban only three of the books, which was seconded by Timothy Hess.

"This is not about anything other than the sexually explicit images found within these books," Dewitt said.

The amendment did not pass.

The board voted 6 -1 NO, which keeps the books on the shelves at Oshkosh West High School.

A request to ban the six books listed can not be made again for five years.

