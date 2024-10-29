Oshkosh 2025 budget: property tax increase, DNR mandates, and homelessness

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The City of Oshkosh is presenting its 2025 proposed budget, asking for a tax levy increase, more public safety spending and funding for two DNR-mandated projects.



The 2025 proposed budget is about 33% higher than the 2024 final budget.

The proposed budget shows an increase of 2.83% of the property tax levy.

The budget focuses on public safety and factors in $60 million of DNR-mandated projects.



As a long-time Oshkosh resident, Joe Gorwitz has seen big changes in his property taxes.

“I think I was paying, back in 2002 when I moved in, about $3,200 and now it’s almost up to $4,800," he says.

This year, his property taxes will likely rise again.

Part of the city’s proposed 2025 budget is a 2.83% increase in the property tax levy.

After a property reassessment earlier this year, the percentage of the tax levy coming from residential homes increased, while the percentage of the tax levy coming from commercial buildings decreased.

This shift would lead to an increase in property taxes for the average taxpayer, even without the increase in the tax levy, according to City Manager Mark Rohloff.

This means the burden on homeowners could be more than just a 2.83% increase.

“The council is trying to wrestle with that, how can they minimize that impact because for some people that’s going to be a significant part,” Rohloff says. “It’s only going to be the city part of your tax bill, but it’s still significant enough that the council is still wrestling with how they want to do that, and no final decision has been made yet.”

The 2025 proposed budget is $233.5 million, an increase of about 33% from 2024, which was finalized at $174.3 million.

“The 2025 budget is going to demonstrate a significant emphasis on public safety, both in police and fire,” Rohloff says.

In the proposed budget, the total public safety and EMS portion is $37.7 million, an increase of 5.86% from 2024.

Proposed in the budget is a fourth ambulance for the fire department, a homeless outreach program with the police department, and a $7.7 million OFD training center—though the council has yet to make a final decision on the center.

As part of the homeless outreach program with the Oshkosh Police Department, officers would partner with a social worker to help people experiencing homelessness get to the resources they need.

Rohloff says another large part of the budget is two DNR-mandated projects: the Clearwells Replacement Project and a third-level phosphorus treatment process for the city’s sanitary sewer.

Rohloff says he believes the phosphorus treatment is unnecessary.

“We feel we do an adequate job already, however, the DNR wants to see more from cities,” he says.

The two DNR projects will take $30 million each to complete, according to Rohloff.

“So it’s a pretty significant hit, and eventually that will hit our utility ratepayers, which is why we’re so concerned about it,” he says.

The City Council will have its last 2025 budget meeting on Nov. 6 before a final vote on Nov. 12.

