OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Law enforcement will execute "Operation Dry Water" this weekend in an effort to stop boating under the influence on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Boaters on the lake say they expect a crowded Fourth of July but also want a safe one.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol was involved in 537 boating incidents in 2024. According to the Wisconsin DNR, 5 of Wisconsin's 15 fatal boating incidents in 2025 involved alcohol.

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Operation Dry Water targets drunk boating this Fourth of July

Visitors to Lake Winnebago say they've already witnessed the dangers firsthand.

"There was a man that was over served liquor here. Definitely should not have gotten on a jet ski and he hit another jet ski. That's just not what boaters do," Caroline Johnson, who is vacationing on Lake Winnebago, said.

Blake Basse, a water enthusiast on the lake, said his group makes sure someone is always designated to operate the boat.

"I'm licensed to run the boat. My brother-in-law, Steve, my father-in-law, someone's always got to be dedicated to drive the boat. So today, Steve drew the short straw, however you want to look at it, but nothing's more important than having fun. Safe fun," Basse said.

Boater Steve Koepke offered safety advice for the holiday weekend.

"Obviously, make sure your kids are wearing life jackets, you have enough life jackets for everyone else. Don't drink too much when you boat. Don't light fireworks off of your boat or out of your hands or in the car. Have a happy Fourth," Koepke said.

If you plan to drink this Fourth of July, consider bringing a designated boater so everyone on the water can get home safely.

For more resources to stay safe this holiday weekend, you can visit the five following Wisconsin DNR links:

1: OPERATION DRY WATER

2: ROAD TRIP READY

3: RIDE SOBER

4: WILDFIRES & FIREWORKS

5: AIR QUALITY & FIREWORKS

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