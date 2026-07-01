OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh's Opera House Square has major expansion plans, but nearby businesses say crime and rowdiness are already threatening the space — and the city is responding.

The city's 2024 Downtown Redevelopment Plan calls for the park to absorb the neighboring BMO and Oshkosh Tattoo locations. The expanded space would feature an ice rink, a covered amphitheater and spots for food trucks.

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Opera House Square eyes major expansion in Oshkosh

But businesses along the park have noticed recurring issues there.

"I know it's recently come under some scrutiny. People being in the park, maybe being a little rowdy. Alcohol being involved," Rachel Caldwell, a jeweler, said.

Hanging out in the park is not a crime, but after a new city ordinance, drinking is. The ban came in response to those safety concerns. A police substation is located directly across the street from the park.

Not everyone feels the problem is as serious as it has been made out to be.

"I never really noticed the problem with alcohol. But I guess they might have to do that to make sure that people don't get used to thinking they could drink here," Brian Lee, a musician, said.

Lee also sees promise in the expansion plans.

"That would be kind of cool actually, making a bigger park for more people to come," Lee said.

Regardless of the concerns, neighbors say they genuinely care about the park and what it offers the community.

"They do little craft fairs and stuff, expansions of the farmers' market that I think really give our local artists a chance to display what they have," Caldwell said.

The Opera House Square expansion has no timeline set. In the meantime, the park continues to host community events, including "Music on Main."

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