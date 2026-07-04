OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Omro's Main Street is open again after a lengthy construction season, and the city wasted no time celebrating — welcoming residents and visitors back with a Fourth of July parade, festival, and fireworks.

The project had previously reduced the city's only bridge to one-way traffic, forcing a 20-minute detour for anyone passing through. With construction wrapped up, organizers of Saturday's July 4th parade said they were relieved to be back on Main Street.

"We're super excited because we were going to run on Huron Street for our parade, but the roads were much too narrow. Now because we're on Main Street, everybody has more of a chance to be part of it. I believe we have 9 tractors that are coming just for the parade, and we have over 40 floats," Future Omro's Executive Director Karissa Dahnke said.

Around 40 vendors packed Miller Park, along with 6 food trucks, 60 different basket raffles worth over $11,000, and fireworks.

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Omro reclaims Main Street in time for Fourth of July

Vendor Ginny Braun said the reopening, and the variety of activities, had her pumped up.

"I am so excited that it's open. It has been closed seems like forever," Braun said, "there's a little bit of something for everybody. We've got a cookout going on over here, which I am just getting really hungry."

Oshkosh resident Olivia Scofield said she planned to make the most of the day.

"Yes, we're staying here to see the fireworks. I think we will go to the parade, even though we saw it in Oshkosh," Scofield said.

Dahnke said the event was designed to draw people back to Omro during what had been a difficult construction season, and credited the community for making it happen.

"It takes a village to make this happen, and I can't thank them enough," Dahnke said.

While Omro's Main Street is open, Highway 21 remains under construction. Some intersections are set to close long-term beginning July 6 to install roundabouts. For updates on Highway 21 improvements, click here.

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