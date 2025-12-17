NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Monroe plane crash

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A preliminary accident report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board states that the airplane which crashed and killed two people last month near Monroe was attempting to land in weather conditions that were significantly below the approach's minimum requirements.

NTSB Debris Field from direction of travel

According to the report, the aircraft, a Socata TBM 700, departed Oshkosh Wittman Regional Airport at 4:41 p.m. for a flight to Monroe Municipal Airport.

NTSB Rock Shaker Table

At 5:04 p.m., the report states, air traffic controllers cleared the plane for an instrument approach into Monroe. However, weather conditions at the time included fog with only one-quarter mile visibility and an overcast ceiling at 300 feet above the ground.

The approach required a minimum cloud ceiling of 400 feet and one mile visibility, the report states, which means the requirements for a safe approach were not being met.

Before receiving approach clearance, the pilot told air traffic controllers that "if we can get in there it will be a full stop, if not we will go missed [approach] back to Oshkosh."

NTSB ADS-B Flight Track

After failing to land, tracking data showed the plane beginning a left climbing turn to 1,800 feet above sea level while accelerating to 146 knots. It continued accelerating to 188 knots while entering a right turning descent to 1,100 feet before starting a rapid right 270-degree climbing turn to 3,000 feet.

A witness at the airport says they heard the airplane increase engine power for a missed approach and began searching for it in the fog. Shortly after hearing the power increase, the witness saw a bright orange glow and heard a loud explosion.

According to the report, the aircraft, crashed into a gravel quarry about half a mile from the runway around 5:13 p.m.

The airplane's right wing became embedded in an elevated rock shaker table mounted on a semi-trailer. The plane then continued through a portable rock crusher before striking a parked mine wheel loader, where the plane caught fire and exploded.

Records show the pilot purchased the aircraft on Nov. 4, just 20 days before the crash. Both the pilot and passenger held private pilot certificates with instrument ratings and had completed flight reviews and instrument proficiency checks on the same date as their training, the report states.

The preliminary report contains only factual information and does not include analysis or probable cause determinations, which will be included in the final report expected to be released in 12 to 24 months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.