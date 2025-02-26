No criminal charges for Oshkosh officer involved in December shooting

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County District Attorney has determined there is no basis to criminally charge the police officer involved in a December shooting in Oshkosh, according to a media release published by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The shooting resulted in the death of Delveon W. Fairman.

The Winnebago County DA's Office has determined that the officer's use of deadly force was justified, according to a legal opinion shared by the DA.

This conclusion is supported by the fact that once police officers arrived on scene, Fairman armed himself with a knife and repeatedly disregarded commands to drop the knife. Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office

Oshkosh Police say they responded to a home in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue on the night of Dec. 10 2024 for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived at the home, one of the stabbing victims was outside.

Police went inside, and they say the suspect, Fairman, had a bladed weapon and refused to drop it.

Police shot the suspect. Despite life-saving efforts, Fairman died at the scene.