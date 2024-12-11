Oshkosh police investigate officer-involved shooting

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department says officers are at the 400 block of West 10th Avenue Wednesday morning for an officer-involved shooting.

Police say they received a 911 call about a stabbing at a residence in the area at 11:10 PM the night before.

The scene is currently being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation. Police presence will be in the immediate area for several hours, so traffic is encouraged to take an alternate route. Police add that the scene Is secure and there is currently no threat to the public.

